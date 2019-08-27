On The Beat: Georgia Tech at Clemson Preview

The Associated Press’ Pete Iacobelli stopped by the The Clemson Insider studios to take part in our second installment of On The Beat series.

Iacobelli, who has covered Clemson for the Associated Press since 1993, joined us to preview Thursday’s season-opener between Clemson and Georgia Tech at Clemson’s Death Valley, as well as talk about head coach Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and who will replace the Power Rangers on the defensive front.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.