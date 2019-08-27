On The Beat: Georgia Tech at Clemson Preview

On The Beat: Georgia Tech at Clemson Preview

Feature

On The Beat: Georgia Tech at Clemson Preview

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Associated Press’ Pete Iacobelli stopped by the The Clemson Insider studios to take part in our second installment of On The Beat series.

Iacobelli, who has covered Clemson for the Associated Press since 1993, joined us to preview Thursday’s season-opener between Clemson and Georgia Tech at Clemson’s Death Valley, as well as talk about head coach Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and who will replace the Power Rangers on the defensive front.

 

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
22hr

The first weekly press conferences were held Monday as top-ranked Clemson prepares to open the 2019 season Thursday against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his players are (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home