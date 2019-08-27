Top-100 national recruit Denhoff gives the latest

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School’s Cade Denhoff is one of just a couple defensive ends that have received an offer from Clemson thus far in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

And Clemson is one of just a few schools that Denhoff, a top-100 national prospect, is giving a hard look at right now.

“Few that I’m seriously considering,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson, Bama, UF, FSU.”

Denhoff (6-5, 225) participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer before picking up an offer from the Tigers in July. He visited Death Valley for the South Carolina game last season and told TCI he wants to return for the game vs. FSU on Oct. 12.

“Really looking forward to it,” he said. “Can’t wait.”

What is Denhoff’s prediction for the Clemson football team in 2019?

“I think they will have another great season,” he said. “They have a lot of young offensive talents and I think their defense will have another stellar year.”

Denhoff, who holds two dozen total offers, plans to make his college decision later this year.

There is a lot he likes about Clemson, but one thing that really appeals to him is the program’s history of producing NFL defensive linemen, especially in the past few years.

“It’s very much appealing,” he said. “I mean in the last couple years they have put quite a few D-linemen in the league, which is awesome. Consistency.”

Denhoff is the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 67 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He posted 11 total tackles, including two for loss, and one sack in the first game of his junior season Friday.

As a sophomore last year, Denhoff recorded 95 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and forced three fumbles.

