Anchrum plans to cherish his 'last first time' at the top of the hill

Senior Tremayne Anchrum is ready for one last season as a Clemson Tiger. The offensive linemen told the media Monday at the Poe Indoor Facility, he likes where the team is at currently and is looking forward to the bright future that is to come for Clemson football.

Anchrum on the attitude of the team

“I think we have really good energy. We’ve got a lot of young guys ready to prove themselves and get after it. With our coaching staff, and all the leaders we have, I feel we can direct that energy to a really good place. I think we are ready to play.”

Anchrum on when he feels the adrenaline

“For me personally, I’m a methodical guy. I like to take my time during the week and get into my routine. Butterflies usually kick in the morning of because that’s when it’s time to kick it off into action. Before that I’m usually calm. Sometime that butterfly turns from anxious to excitement, so I like to keep it really calm.”

Ancrhum on the defensive end position battle

“They all bring something different. They are all really good competitors. Justin Foster is a powerhouse. He’s going to be all up in your face all the time. He’s never going to let the pressure up. Logan Rudolph is a high motor guy. He always likes to switch it up. He’s coming at you from different ways. Xavier Thomas is a freak. He’s a freak of nature athletically. He’s a really gifted athlete, and he always keeps you on your toes. K.J. Henry is a really good guy too. I mean he’s an athlete. He’s really slick. He can create some destruction in the pass rush. Justin Mascoll is young, but upcoming. He always likes to fight and is never scared to get dirty. That’s what you like to see from D-linemen.”

Anchrum on Xavier Thomas

“He’s definitely made strides in all areas of his game. He’s increased his knowledge. He’s getting more physical. He understands that he needs to do more than just pass rush to be a good player. That’s been exciting for me to watch. It’s not exciting for me to play against obviously. I like it though.”

Anchrum on his last first home game

“Oh it’s going to be special. I’m going to remember this one for a while because it’s my last first. People talk about their last first day of school, this is my last first time in the Valley. I’m going to take my time at the top of the hill and cherish it because it came fast. It’s almost over, and I really appreciate it.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.