Elite local talent high on WRU

One of the most talented young prospects in the state of South Carolina is wide receiver Jaleel Skinner of Greer (S.C.) High School.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore possesses the combination of size, speed (4.53 40-yard dash) and athleticism (34-inch vertical jump) that college football coaches covet.

“I would describe myself as a receiver who can use breakout speed to get open and score,” Skinner told The Clemson Insider.

Skinner is the top prospect in the Palmetto State, the No. 13 wide receiver nationally and No. 82 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.

South Carolina and Virginia Tech have already offered Skinner, who is getting mail from schools across the South and figures to see many more offers come his way before all is said and done.

Clemson is among the schools showing early interest, and the blue-chip recruit is certainly interested in “Wide Receiver U.”

“Clemson is putting WRs in the NFL and that’s where I want to go,” he said.

Skinner also loves the way Dabo Swinney conducts his business as the Tigers’ head coach.

“I think that he is an amazing coach and I really like his coaching style,” Skinner said.

Skinner has visited Death Valley for a couple of games in the past and wants to attend another game this season.

“I like how dedicated the fans are to the team,” he said. “And I love the play style of the team.”

South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are other schools that Skinner is looking to see games at in the fall.

