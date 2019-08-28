What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy make their picks for Heisman winner, a major injury for Alabama and Jonathan Vilma compares Clemson’s offense to Alabama’s.

Also who is on upset alert this weekend and TCI’s latest RecruitCast on EJ Williams.

Trending on TCI:

ESPN’s Jonathan Vilma on Clemson’s offense compared to Bama’s

This will hurt Bama

RecruitCast: A weekend with EJ Williams

Greg McElroy uses schedule excuse for his Heisman pick

What is Greg McElroy looking forward to seeing from Clemson

Danny Kanell’s pick to win the Heisman

Upset Alert

