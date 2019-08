Dexter Lawrence is doing well in the Big Apple during the preseason. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Dexter Lawrence on Twitter.

Dexter Lawrence was a bit "irked" by Mayfield's comments about his roommate. Lawrence gets to see Baker next season. I would hate to see him land that 340 pound body on top of him….-Chris — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 21, 2019

Dexter Lawrence is the player to watch tonight with increased snaps. Analysis: https://t.co/IH7DFsthWY — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2019

The Giants’ defense will rely heavily on Dexter Lawrence, BJ Hill, and Dalvin Tomlinson this season Dex is already handling double teams and pushing through. They need to succeed together for the defense to play well.#giantschat — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 24, 2019

Can this Giants defense play loud enough? https://t.co/a6vb8JbJ84 — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 22, 2019

Great penetration by big Dexter Lawrence, hands up for the swat. #NYG pic.twitter.com/V41QkZEX7x — Ethan in a Nova Scotian cottage not doing my job (@EthanGSN) August 22, 2019

It’s hard not to feel bad for the pad when Dexter Lawrence does this drill. #Giants pic.twitter.com/gpDT3eJF0h — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 25, 2019

Dexter Lawrence is going to be a beast in the middle of this defense. #GiantsPride — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) August 22, 2019

1st-round pick Dexter Lawrence has been a beast in #GiantsCamp. 💪 😤 pic.twitter.com/5rfXd1BnMx — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) August 21, 2019

New Topic Posted- Dexter Lawrence has only 28 snaps after 3 PS games https://t.co/RNfu9Yjex9 — Big Blue Huddle (@BigBlueHuddle) August 28, 2019

I was told Dexter Lawrence was true NT in spite of his + pressure-per snap rate, while playing hurt, 20 pounds heavier than he is now.

The same trait that led #Giants to BJ Hill led them to DL.

“He’s really athletic for a kid that size. He can flip his hips."- DG#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/DIOJgNdYwP — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 25, 2019

Remember Peak Shaun Rogers? Dexter Lawrence could be that. He's not just a two-down fat guy–he can split double teams and disrupt at 340-whatever pounds. pic.twitter.com/6kzTQo9TBH — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 22, 2019

Excellent job by Dexter Lawrence to get some inside pressure and bat the ball down for an incompletion on 2nd down followed by a Bettch blitz off the edge on 3rd-and-7 leading to an incompletion and a punt. Good first drive for #Giants 1st-team D vs. the #Bengals 1st-team O — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 22, 2019

Dexter Lawrence with a batted pass at the line. Good penetration on earlier Bernard run after Bengals opened with big gain. Giants get off the field with Corey Ballentine PBU. Looked like Tae Davis with big hit on Dalton — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 22, 2019

