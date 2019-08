The first Tiger Walk of the season in in the books as the national champs entered Death Valley.

Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.