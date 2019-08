Clemson extended its lead to 14-0 with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter on a career long 90-yard touchdown by Travis Etienne.

Trevor Lawrence scampered for a first down on the first play of the drive, but it was called back after John Simpson held a Georgia Tech defender. Simpson made up for the mistake on the following drive with a pancake block that spring Etienne for the 90-yard touchdown on second and 20 from the Tigers’ own 10-yard line.