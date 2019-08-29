Player of the Game: No. 1 Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

It was back to business for the Clemson Tigers as they easily handled Georgia Tech by a score of 52-14 in the season opener at Death Valley, with Travis Etienne leading the way with a monster performance on the ground.

The Yellow Jackets had absolutely no answer for Etienne and the Clemson offensive line as he torched the defense for a staggering 205 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, averaging 17.1 yards per attempt. This propelled him past 2,500 career rushing yards and into the top 10 all time for career rushing yards in Clemson history. Etienne’s 205 yards rushing is a career high, while he tied a career mark with the three rushing scores.

Up 7-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter, Etienne broke off the longest run of his career as he took the ball 90 yards to the house and tied a Clemson record for longest run in school history. This was just the start to Etienne’s historic night.

After a fumble recovery early in the second quarter, Etienne needed just one play to earn his second rushing touchdown of the day as he glided up the middle for a 14-yard rush and score. At this point, Etienne could have ended his day there and made a big splash for the early Heisman race, but the junior running back had more in store for the Clemson fans.

On his final carry of the game, with 12:42 left in the third quarter, Etienne exploded up the right side of the field for a huge 48-yard touchdown run. If Etienne can continue this level of play on a week to week basis, we could very well be seeing him in New York for the Heisman ceremony at the end of the regular season.

Clemson will next be seen Saturday, Sept. 7th, as it takes on No. 12 Texas A&M at home at Death Valley.