Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 52 GT 14

CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers opened the 2019 season with an easy win over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s fantastic Photo Gallery.
CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers opened the 2019 season with an easy win over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s fantastic Photo Gallery.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the way his Tigers started the season as they defeated Georgia Tech 52-14 for their 16th win in a row. Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference on (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about “the eye of the Tiger” and “the heart of a champion” all the time. Although Trevor Lawrence did not have his best performance on paper in Clemson’s (…)
Most of the preseason hype surrounding No. 1 Clemson entering the 2019 season centered on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and for good reason. But it was junior running back Travis Etienne that stole the show in (…)
Top-ranked Clemson rolled Georgia Tech in its season opener Thursday night with a 52-14 win in front of 79,118 fans in Memorial Stadium. The Tigers looked out of sorts at times on offense but ran the ball (…)
It was back to business for the Clemson Tigers as they easily handled Georgia Tech by a score of 52-14 in the season opener at Death Valley, with Travis Etienne leading the way with a monster performance on the (…)
Travis Etienne continued his outstanding day with a 48-yard rushing touchdown to put Clemson up 35-0 with 12:42 to go in the third quarter. Etienne carried the ball on the first play of the drive for a (…)
Top-ranked Clemson led Georgia Tech by a score of 28-0 at halftime of the two teams’ season opener Thursday night at Death Valley. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of all the first-half action! LINK (…)
Top-ranked Clemson leads Georgia Tech, 28-0, at halftime of the two teams’ season opener Thursday night at Death Valley. Junior running back Travis Etienne paced the Tigers offensively with a pair of (…)
Clemson benefitted from another turnover by Georgia Tech and turned it into points on a 14-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, that put the Tigers up 21-0 with 12:45 to play in the first half. The drive was one (…)
Clemson extended its lead to 14-0 with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter on a career long 90-yard touchdown by Travis Etienne. Trevor Lawrence scampered for a first down on the first play of the drive, (…)