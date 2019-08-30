Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 52 GT 14

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 52 GT 14

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 52 GT 14

By 1 hour ago

By: |

CLEMSON, SC — The Tigers opened the 2019 season with an easy win over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s fantastic Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the way his Tigers started the season as they defeated Georgia Tech 52-14 for their 16th win in a row. Watch coach Swinney’s postgame press conference on (…)

reply
10hr

Travis Etienne continued his outstanding day with a 48-yard rushing touchdown to put Clemson up 35-0 with 12:42 to go in the third quarter. Etienne carried the ball on the first play of the drive for a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home