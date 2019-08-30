Recruits react to Clemson's rout of Georgia Tech

Top-ranked Clemson began its 2019 football season with a bang Thursday night, beating Georgia Tech by a score of 52-14 at Death Valley.

After the game, TCI reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their reactions to the Tigers’ season-opening romp over the Yellow Jackets.

Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco: “Felt like it was an easy win. Defense was balling. And offense looked good but it was the first game and they will get way better in time.”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, TE, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln: “I had a feeling that Clemson was going to come out strong and show why they were the defending national champs. Everyone talked about the defense being young and losing some key pieces but to only hold GT to 14 points is pretty incredible. I wasn’t surprised at all by the game because that’s what I expected to happen. It wasn’t a perfect game but they showed they’re still the best in the nation and the coaching staff did a great job preparing all the players.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “DOMINANT. They left no question at all that they were the more prepared team.”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “Played great and everything they did was precise. Great team win. Always got to win the opener.”

Clemson commit E.J. Williams, WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “Great team win. The defense was great.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “I was jumping around the whole game watching my brothas ball out!”

Clemson commit Fred Davis, CB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy: “Dominated.”

Jager Burton, OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I thought the game was awesome. I got to watch a little bit of it and the O-line looked amazing and so did the atmosphere.”

