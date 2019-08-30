What They Are Saying: Clemson 52 Georgia Tech 14

The national champs opened the 2019 season with a big win over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Tigers win over the Jackets on Twitter.

Win the opener ✅ CLEM 52, GT 14#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/64ACuu5xrU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 30, 2019

Travis Etienne for 6️⃣ Tied for the longest run in Clemson history ❗️ pic.twitter.com/EDdEFUNFOt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2019

Georgia Tech players lifting on the sidelines before their game against Clemson 💪 https://t.co/YXwm5kZCO1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 29, 2019

I know of another #2 whose first touch went for six 👀 — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) August 30, 2019

Sorry, St. Nick: Clemson is the new Bama. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 30, 2019

Man, this is a doctor’s waiting room painting level scenic now. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/DSCm2s2APh — Manie Robinson (@_ManieRobinson) August 30, 2019

Chase Brice throws a dot to freshman Frank Ladson Jr. for another #Clemson TD pic.twitter.com/xtUzuCiSDq — Overtime Heroics (@OTHeroics1) August 30, 2019

TOUUCCCHHHDOWN 🏈Trevor Lawrence with a 6 yard TD run. The Tigers capitalized on the turnover! || CLEM 7, GT 0 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/CTs4lhhRKb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 30, 2019

📌Clemson has won 5 consecutive games against Georgia Tech 📌#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/iuBe6QD3MW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 30, 2019

Clemson RB Travis Etienne after 52-14 win over Georgia Tech: "I feel like I really had a bad game," per @RossDellenger 205 rushing yards

3 TDs

90-yard run (tied for longest in school history) pic.twitter.com/2gx1jVJL4A — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 30, 2019

Geoff Collins stood at the opening of Georgia Tech’s tunnel and shook hands and hugged every single player after GT’s loss to Clemson. pic.twitter.com/0JFR5siGkX — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 30, 2019

Clemson band plays “We Are the Champions” and spells out 15-0 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cx7cE1txGw — David! (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 30, 2019

