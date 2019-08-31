What They Are Saying: Clemson commits week two

The high school season is underway and members of Clemson’s No. 1 ranked 2020 class are showing out around the nation.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Clemson commitments on Twitter.

St. John Bosco 49, Don Bosco Prep 21 end of 3. DJ Uiagalelei has passed for 246 yards and five touchdowns. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2019

DJ to Beaux Collins for the td…. Both can do this at #CLEMSON as well in just 2yrs👀👀👀 #AllIn https://t.co/XShoK5Ves5 — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) August 31, 2019

Mason Martin fires a 32-yard touchdown pass to Demarkcus Bowman. Jha’Kari Martin runs it in for two. Lakeland 14, American Collegiate 0. 6:03 left in the first quarter. #Polk — Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) August 30, 2019

Trinity DB Fred Davis with pass breakup on Boyd on 4th down. Ball needs to be higher. Conquerors take over. pic.twitter.com/1Ckm20wHBX — Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) August 30, 2019