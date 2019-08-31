What They Are Saying: Clemson commits week two

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The high school season is underway and members of Clemson’s No. 1 ranked 2020 class are showing out around the nation.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Clemson commitments on Twitter.
248 yards and 6 touchdowns for @DJUiagalelei
Want to be the Garry Paskwietz Player of the Game? Do that.
Follow @prepzone for more@boscofootball @ClemsonFB @CoachRix #GOTW pic.twitter.com/GrxVH3L7VI
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 31, 2019
DJ UIAGALELEI IS A GROWN ASS MAN!!! 💪💪💪 @DJUiagalelei Clemson gotta GUY on the way! @boscofootball @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/ievMTr5bvm
— Football Recruit. (@FootballRecruit) August 31, 2019
St. John Bosco 49, Don Bosco Prep 21 end of 3. DJ Uiagalelei has passed for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2019
DJ to Beaux Collins for the td…. Both can do this at #CLEMSON as well in just 2yrs👀👀👀 #AllIn https://t.co/XShoK5Ves5
— Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) August 31, 2019
The @DJUiagalelei ➡️ @krishutson_1 connection is a cheat code 🎮
(via @prepzone)pic.twitter.com/XymfbPCSyW
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 31, 2019
Mason Martin fires a 32-yard touchdown pass to Demarkcus Bowman. Jha’Kari Martin runs it in for two. Lakeland 14, American Collegiate 0. 6:03 left in the first quarter. #Polk
— Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) August 30, 2019
Trinity DB Fred Davis with pass breakup on Boyd on 4th down. Ball needs to be higher. Conquerors take over. pic.twitter.com/1Ckm20wHBX
— Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) August 30, 2019
5-star DB Fred Davis (Clemson) with an offensive play pic.twitter.com/WnOoX5ggyl
— Big Bend Preps (@bigbendpreps) August 30, 2019
#Clemson OL Commit Paul Tchio @paul__taco taking the two-point conversion in on a direct snap, then adding a little @bakermayfield celebration to it at the end. @MiltonEagles_FB @PaulStrelowTI @TIinClemson @Rivals @TheFreedomBowl pic.twitter.com/QaNHKmZw2j
— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 30, 2019
