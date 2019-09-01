Talented in-state prospect breaks down Clemson visit

One of the noteworthy recruits that made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Thursday for the season opener against Georgia Tech was Will Fowler of Spartanburg, S.C.

The talented kicker prospect recapped his visit with The Clemson Insider.

“I really enjoyed the hospitality, quality food and amazing people that worked to accommodate me and my family there,” Fowler said. “My parents and I were treated very well by the recruiting staff and we loved the atmosphere in Death Valley.”

While it was an all-around great visit for Fowler, he especially enjoyed one part of the experience.

“Going in the locker room after the game,” he said. “Watching the players dance and enjoy their win after playing a great game was really cool. I loved hearing Coach Swinney’s post game speech and great prayer for his players, staff and fans. I haven’t seen any team’s fans have more passion for the team than the Clemson fans. You can feel the energy from the moment you step foot in the stadium.”

Fowler had a chance to chat with several members of Clemson’s staff while on campus including head man Dabo Swinney, who invited Fowler to come back for this week’s game versus Texas A&M.

“I talked with Coach Swinney, who expressed that he was really glad that I could come and then he said he wanted to see me there next week as well,” Fowler said. “He was on the way to his press conference so we didn’t have much time to talk.”

Fowler also spoke with senior special teams assistant Bill Spiers about where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process.

“I talked to Coach Spiers first and he welcomed me and my family back to Clemson,” Fowler said. “He also said that I was on their board and that they’re keeping their eye on me.”

Fowler plans to return for the A&M game this Saturday, as well as the Florida State game at Death Valley on Oct. 12.

Fowler participated in the Swinney Camp in June and impressed the coaches with his kicking performance. He has a big leg as you can see from the videos below:

