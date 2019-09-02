Brent Venables Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables previewed the game with Texas A&M in his Monday press conference and reviewed the win over Georgia Tech.

Coach Venables was pleased with the defenses performance against Tech, but sees plenty or room for improvement.

Watch coach Venables press conference on TCITV:

