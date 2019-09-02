Brent Venables Monday Press Conference Report

Brent Venables Monday Press Conference Report

Football

Brent Venables Monday Press Conference Report

By 33 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables previewed the game with Texas A&M in his Monday press conference and reviewed the win over Georgia Tech.

Coach Venables was pleased with the defenses performance against Tech, but sees plenty or room for improvement.

Watch coach Venables press conference on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including could Amari Rodgers be ready to play against Texas A&M, an ESPN analyst was critical of Trevor Lawrence’s play and a former (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home