Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows Saturday’s game with Texas A&M will be a big challenge for the Tigers.

Scott goes in-depth on the top 15 matchup, Amari Rodgers possible return and much more on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.