Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference Report

Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference Report

Football

Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference Report

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows Saturday’s game with Texas A&M will be a big challenge for the Tigers.

Scott goes in-depth on the top 15 matchup, Amari Rodgers possible return and much more on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
16hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including could Amari Rodgers be ready to play against Texas A&M, an ESPN analyst was critical of Trevor Lawrence’s play and a former (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home