Top 2021 prospect excited to attend Clemson vs. Texas A&M

Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star cornerback Nyland Green has already communicated with slew of schools since Division I football coaches were allowed to start initiating contact with class of 2021 prospects on Sunday (Sept. 1).

“Clemson, Alabama, Purdue, Kansas, Tennessee, UGA, Michigan State, North Carolina, Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Penn State,” Green listed when asked which programs he has heard from so far.

For Clemson, it was cornerbacks coach Mike Reed that reached out to Green (6-3, 180).

What did they discuss?

“Me coming up to the next game at Clemson,” Green said.

The top-ranked Tigers will next take the field this Saturday for a home showdown with No. 12 Texas A&M.

Green told The Clemson Insider that he plans to be in attendance and is ready to witness what he expects to be an electric atmosphere at Death Valley.

“Very (excited),” he said. “I’ve never been to a Clemson game before.”

Green was watching on TV this past Thursday night when the Tigers trounced Georgia Tech in a 52-14 victory at Death Valley.

“It was amazing,” he said. “The offense played good and defense did amazing because that’s where the dawgs (are), just saying.”

Clemson extended an offer to Green this summer after he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp. He also owns offers from North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan State, Syracuse, Boston College and Purdue among others.

The Tigers are in a good spot with Green heading into Saturday’s visit.

“(It’s a) school that’s showing a lot of love,” he said.

Green is ranked among the top 250 prospects in the 2021 class regardless of position by 247Sports (No. 220) and Rivals (No. 227), while ESPN ranks him No. 277 overall.

