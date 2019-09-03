Etienne named ACC Player of the Week

Latest
Latest Coaches Poll Released
The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After week one the Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the nation.
Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can’t wait to see how his team performs Saturday afternoon in Death Valley when the top-ranked Tigers host No. 12 Texas A&M. Swinney says win or lose his team will get (…)
Wallace looking to redeem himself against Texas A&M
Clemson safety K’von Wallace is taking this year’s matchup against Texas A&M personal. Last year, his performance was less than what he expected, but this year he plans to redeem himself. The senior told (…)
One year has changed a lot for Skalski
As expected No. 1 Clemson got off to a good start in the 2019 football season after a dominant, 52-14, win over Georgia Tech in the Tigers’ home opener Thursday night in Death Valley. Although it was the (…)
Clemson’s receivers will be challenged by A&M’ tall DBs
On Monday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced cornerback Debione Renfro, one of the Aggies’ three returning starters from last year’s secondary is suspended for Saturday’s game against (…)
4-star Alabama edge-rusher excited for first Clemson visit
Top-ranked Clemson is not only preparing to host No. 12 Texas A&M for a marquee showdown Saturday, but the Tigers are also getting ready to play host to a slew of top prospects. One of the standout recruits (…)
Wallace’s never-give-up attitude
After Clemson led much of last year’s game at Texas A&M, the Aggies suddenly found themselves seizing control late. Trailing, 28-20, with 4:03 to play in the game, Kellen Mond quickly engineered a (…)
A&M will be a challenge for Clemson’s offense
Everyone knows how familiar Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is with Clemson’s defense. Fisher and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables have been butting heads now for a long time. (…)
It has not been easy for Venables, Tigers when facing Fisher
Last year, Clemson led the nation in scoring defense and ranked in the top five in both total and rushing defense. Just three teams totaled more than 312 yards on the Tigers last season. Those three were (…)