Latest Associate Press Football Poll

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released. The Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest rankings. Syracuse moved up to No. 21.
Swinney explains why he did not have to tell his team about A&M’s ‘upset’ comments
Thanks to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says there are no secrets anymore. His point being, when he was a player, comments like the one Texas A&M’s Jared (…)
Etienne named ACC Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson running back Travis Etienne was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s running back of the week following the top-ranked Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech last Thursday. The (…)
Latest Coaches Poll Released
The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After week one the Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the nation. We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for (…)
Swinney's Tuesday Press Conference Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can’t wait to see how his team performs Saturday afternoon in Death Valley when the top-ranked Tigers host No. 12 Texas A&M. Swinney says win or lose his team will get (…)
Wallace looking to redeem himself against Texas A&M
Clemson safety K’von Wallace is taking this year’s matchup against Texas A&M personal. Last year, his performance was less than what he expected, but this year he plans to redeem himself. The senior told (…)
One year has changed a lot for Skalski
As expected No. 1 Clemson got off to a good start in the 2019 football season after a dominant, 52-14, win over Georgia Tech in the Tigers’ home opener Thursday night in Death Valley. Although it was the (…)
Clemson’s receivers will be challenged by A&M’ tall DBs
On Monday, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced cornerback Debione Renfro, one of the Aggies’ three returning starters from last year’s secondary is suspended for Saturday’s game against (…)
4-star Alabama edge-rusher excited for first Clemson visit
Top-ranked Clemson is not only preparing to host No. 12 Texas A&M for a marquee showdown Saturday, but the Tigers are also getting ready to play host to a slew of top prospects. One of the standout recruits (…)
Wallace’s never-give-up attitude
After Clemson led much of last year’s game at Texas A&M, the Aggies suddenly found themselves seizing control late. Trailing, 28-20, with 4:03 to play in the game, Kellen Mond quickly engineered a (…)