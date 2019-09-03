Latest Associate Press Football Poll

Latest Associate Press Football Poll

Football

Latest Associate Press Football Poll

By 11 minutes ago

By: |

The latest Associated Press College Football Poll has been released.  The Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest rankings.  Syracuse moved up to No. 21.

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After week one the Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the nation. We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home