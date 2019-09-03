Swinney explains why he did not have to tell his team about A&M’s ‘upset’ comments

Thanks to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says there are no secrets anymore. His point being, when he was a player, comments like the one Texas A&M’s Jared Hocker said on Monday when he guaranteed an Aggies upset was normally reserved for the bulletin board.

“It had to come from some paper and you literally cut it out because back in the day you had bulletin boards. That is how you communicated with the players,” Swinney said. “Now, you know what I do. I just go to Team Works (app) and I hit all 120 guys. ‘Hey, have your butts on time’ or whatever I want to say to them and boom! In seconds they got it.”

Swinney said they did not have a lot of technology back when he played for Alabama from 1989-’92. They would walk into the locker room, see the bulletin board and would be surprised.

“They would have it highlighted on the bulletin board,” Swinney said. “But those days are gone. As soon as something happens, everybody knows instantly. You get a notification on your phone. It is like instant.”

Swinney’s point in all of this is he does not have to say anything to his team when a player like Hocker makes a comment like he did on Monday.

“That stuff does not last long anyway,” he said. “You better get yourself ready to play. It is about execution, playing well, but it is fun. That is kind of what makes the game fun. That is just the passion of college football, whether it is something that comes from a fan or a player from another team or whatever. Those things … it is virtual bulletin board. It is virtual.

“But back in the day, that is what you had to do. You go and post on the bulletin board what time the team meeting was that day every day over at the academic center. Everybody used to have to go check the wall. You don’t have to do that stuff anymore. They just look at their watch… I can’t. I still have a Timex.”

