Top-100 national prospect gives update on Clemson, recruitment

This past Sunday, Sept. 1 was extremely busy but enjoyable for Woodstock (Ga.) four-star defensive back David Daniel.

That is the day when Division I coaches could begin initiating contact with junior recruits in the class of 2021, so as you would expect for a prospect of his caliber, Daniel’s phone was blowing up all day.

“It’s exciting,” Daniel told The Clemson Insider. “September 1st was epic.”

Daniel (6-2, 185) is ranked as a top-100 national recruit in his class by all of the major recruiting services. ESPN ranks him as the No. 3 safety nationally and No. 29 overall prospect, while Rivals tabs him as the No. 3 safety and No. 81 overall.

According to Daniel, coaches from all the programs on his lengthy offer list have reached out to him so far since Sept. 1, in addition to a host of others – including the defending national champions.

“Honestly it was everyone that has offered me plus Clemson, Stanford, Kentucky, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, NC State, Louisville, West Virginia,” he said. “It’s been a busy but fun few days.”

While did Daniel hear from Clemson’s staff?

“Just that they were excited to be able to connect with me directly and will continue to recruit me,” he said.

While Clemson has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer to Daniel — which is not unusual per the program’s patient approach to the recruiting process — the Tigers are showing considerable interest in Daniel and he considers it a blessing.

Clemson values versatility in its secondary and sees Daniel as a DB capable of manning any of the safety or nickel positions thanks to his size and physicality.

“Honored,” he said of the Clemson interest. “They are a top school both for football and academics.”

Daniel showcased his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer after traveling to Clemson twice in the spring, including for the April spring game.

Visiting Death Valley for a game this season is something Daniel is certainly interested in.

“Man I hope I hear from them soon,” he said. “If they invite me again I will be there.”

As a sophomore in 2018, Daniel filled up the stat sheet logging 76 tackles, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and two pick-sixes to go with four tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.