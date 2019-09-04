Key matchup: Mond vs. Lawrence

Top-ranked Clemson takes on No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday at Death Valley in Clemson.

No matchup will be more vital to their teams’ success than that of the quarterbacks.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is a Heisman Trophy favorite and passed for 93 yards and a touchdown in limited snaps in Clemson’s 28-26 victory over A&M last season. Lawrence is the full-time starter now and will be looking to be much more productive this time around.

Kellen Mond was electric for the Aggies in the loss to Clemson, passing for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 2018 games.

Who will guide their team to victory on Saturday night?

–video courtesy the ACC Digital Network