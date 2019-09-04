Tigers in great spot with top WR target entering visit

The defending national champs are in a great spot with one of their top receiver targets in the 2021 class as they get set to host him for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wideout Dacari Collins is set to be in attendance for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown between top-ranked Clemson and No. 12 Texas A&M at Death Valley.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Collins told The Clemson Insider.

Collins added that all he wants to get out of the visit is “a great time and to just enjoy myself and witness a great competitive game in a great environment.”

The Tigers have had their eye on Collins for quite some time. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp several summers in a row, and he received an offer from Clemson after his latest appearance at the camp in June.

Swinney and co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott have cultivated a close relationship with Collins.

“It’s wonderful,” he said. “They are both great men who I want in my life forever to help guide me and educate me on the field and off the field.”

Collins holds two dozen offers in total, with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU highlighting his list along with Clemson.

The Tigers are in a strong position for the top Peach State prospect heading into Saturday’s visit.

“Very high for me,” he said.

Collins told TCI that Clemson is the lone visit he has planned at this time.

