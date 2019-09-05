Cup of Jo: Texas A&M at Clemson Preview

With Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond and his dynamic offense rolling into town on Saturday, Clemson’s defense must stay disciplined in order to keep Mond under control.

Watch on TCITV as Joanne Bethea previews Clemson’s game against Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Death Valley.

