Fisher: ‘It is Death Valley. It will be loud’

Jimbo Fisher will try to do something this Saturday that not too many opposing coaches have been able to accomplish … win multiple games in Clemson’s Death Valley.

Fisher’s teams are 1-3 all-time at Clemson as he brings his 12th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies into Death Valley for a 3:30 p.m. kick against the No. 1 Tigers. Fisher’s lone win at Clemson as a head coach came in 2013, when his Seminoles handed Clemson its worst home loss on its way to winning the national championship.

Right now, the list of coaches who have won multiple games at Death Valley is an extremely short list. Vince Dooley (Georgia), Bobby Bowden (FSU), Steve Spurrier (South Carolina) and George Welsh (Virginia.)

“It is one of the best places to play in college football,” Fisher said earlier this week. “It is Death Valley. It will be loud.”

Clemson is expecting a sellout for the game, with the Aggies bringing about 5,000 of its fans from east Texas. No A&M player has played in Clemson’s Death Valley and the last time an Aggies’ team visited Clemson was in 2005.

The Tigers rallied to beat Texas A&M, 25-24, thanks to a Jad Dean field goal with two seconds to play. A&M is 1-1 all-time at Memorial Stadium.

“There will be a lot of orange. If you like orange, there will be a lot of that,” Fisher said while smiling. “There will be a lot of happy fans. They are a great fan base. Tremendous fans base, a classy fan base. But very loud and hard to go play in.

“Like in our league, it is like the venues you are going to play in our league. It is 80 something or 90,000 or whatever it is. They love their ball and they are passionate about it that is for sure.”

Clemson is 34-1 since 2014 at Death Valley, including a current 16-game winning streak. The only loss since 2014 came against Pittsburgh on November 12, 2016. That snapped a 21-game home winning streak.

The last Clemson loss at Death Valley prior to Pitt came against Fisher’s 2013 Seminoles in 2013.

“It is one of the places where you will be able to say you played there or one of the venues you were able to coach in and have been to,” Fisher said. “It is Death Valley. It is a great atmosphere.”

