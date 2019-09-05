On The Beat: Breakdown of Texas A&M-Clemson game

Scott Keepfer of The Greenville News joined us this week on The Clemson Insider’s On The Beat segment.

Keepfer has covered Clemson Athletics for more than three decades for The Greenville News and has seen his share of memorable coaches, players and moments at Clemson.

This week, Keepfer helps TCI breakdown Saturday’s game between No.12 Texas A&M and top-ranked Clemson. He also gives his pick on who will win the game at Death Valley and why.

