Preview: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

The top-ranked Clemson will face its biggest test of the young season, taking on No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday at Death Valley.

The game will feature two of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Kellen Mond of the Aggies. The Tigers will be looking to tie a school-record of 17-straight victories if they can get by the Aggies, who are on a 5-game win streak of their own.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, safety K’Von Wallace, linebacker James Skalski and A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and offensive lineman Jared Hocker get you ready for this early season clash.

–video courtesy the ACC Digital Network

