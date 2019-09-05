QB prospect with Clemson connection set to visit this weekend

A few standout quarterback prospects are planning to visit Clemson for Saturday’s game versus Texas A&M, including one with a connection to the Tigers in MJ Morris.

The Carrollton (Ga.) signal-caller was previously on campus in June when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I’m very excited to come back,” Morris told The Clemson Insider. “I had a great time when I was there for camp.”

Morris, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound sophomore in the class of 2022, also attended Clemson’s home game against NC State last October.

“It was very electric and the fans were great,” he said of the atmosphere. “I really enjoyed it.”

Morris is teammates at Carrollton High School with class of 2020 Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint, and the two have a tight relationship.

“He’s like a big brother to me on and off the field,” Morris said.

What has Morris heard from Swint about Clemson?

“Kevin says it’s a great place to be,” Morris said, “and they all treat you like family.”

Clemson is among the multitude of schools showing early interest in Morris, who had a chance to speak in length with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter at camp this summer.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach Streeter,” Morris said, “and he said that he loves my game and the way the ball comes out my hand.”

Although Morris is just in his second season of high school football, he has already accumulated over a dozen college offers, with schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State and Penn State comprising his list.

Clemson conducts its business on the recruiting trail differently than many schools and chooses not to offer underclassmen prospects, but Morris is hoping for a future offer from the Tigers.

“It would be extremely special and exciting to get an offer from the national champs,” he said.

Morris is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the early 247Sports rankings for the class of 2022.

