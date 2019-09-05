Tiger Talk: How will Clemson respond if A&M is a close game?

The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver breakdown all the happenings from this week’s press conferences, as well as preview Saturday’s showdown between No. 1 Clemson and 12th-ranked Texas A&M at Death Valley.

There was a lot of talk coming out of College Station, Texas this week on how the Aggies will upset Clemson. How will the Tigers respond? Also, how will quarterback Trevor Lawrence respond if Clemson finds itself in a close game with the Aggies late?

The Tigers have won 11 straight games by 20-point or more.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.