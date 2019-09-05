Top 2021 athlete previews visit to Clemson for A&M game

After receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson this summer, Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson is set to attend his first game at Death Valley on Saturday afternoon when the top-ranked Tigers take on No. 12 Texas A&M.

The top class of 2021 recruit spoke with The Clemson Insider ahead of Saturday’s visit.

“This will be my first time,” Henderson said. “I’m very excited. Also this should be a very good game too.”

Henderson (5-11, 190) was offered by the Tigers in early July and made an unofficial visit to Clemson later that month. He has collected nearly 20 total offers and been in contact with numerous schools since Sept. 1, when Division I coaches could begin actively communicating with prospects in their junior year.

“I’ve been hearing from a lot of schools, mainly all the schools who offered me,” Henderson said, “and some new schools — West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, TCU, Louisville, Kentucky.”

Henderson hasn’t scheduled any game-day visits beyond Clemson yet but plans to do so soon.

He is high on the Tigers, and they have a chance to be one of the top contenders for his commitment moving forward.

“I’m interested in everyone,” Henderson said. “But Clemson is one of the schools that I’m interested in a lot, as long as they keep in touch though.”

Henderson is ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in Virginia, No. 14 athlete and No. 165 overall prospect in the 2021 class regardless of position by ESPN. Clemson is recruiting Henderson as a versatile defensive back that can play safety, corner or nickel.

