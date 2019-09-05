Turner excited to face Mond, A&M offense

Clemson safety Nolan Turner did not contribute much to last year’s thriller against Texas A&M, but that will not be the case on Saturday.

The junior is currently tied for team lead with nine tackles. With the opener under his belt, Turner looks to add more to his resume on Saturday when No. 1 Clemson takes on the 12th-ranked Aggies.

“It was great,” he said referring to last Thursday’s win over Georgia Tech. “It was a long fall camp…but it was needed to get this new team out there to prepare to play. It was nice to hit someone else for once rather than beating up on each other for a full month. It was good to get back out there. I thought we played really well, and I’m looking forward to this week.”

Even though the first game went well according to the junior safety, he understands the talent that is rolling into Clemson this weekend and is looking forward to the challenge.

“They are a great team. They have a good athletic offense, well coached. I’m looking forward to that same type of team this year,” Turner said.

Turner continued by stating how disciplined Clemson’s defense must be, especially the back seven against Texas A&M’s threatening quarterback, Kellen Mond, who threw for over 3,000 yards last season and more than 400 yards against the Tigers.

“You’ve got to be super disciplined with this offense. He is probably one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC with a great group of receivers and running backs around him. Eyes are everything, especially when you are playing defense,” Turner said. “He is a great player that made a lot of great plays. A lot tip balls here or there, or one of their guys making a competitive play. They’ve got a lot of those guys back this year too. We’ve got to go in there and play with the right mindset and make some more of those plays this year.”

