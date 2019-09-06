By The Numbers: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson

The Clemson Insider brings to you some of the numbers you will want to be aware of before No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday (3:30 p.m.) at Death Valley.

Here are a few numbers to keep an eye on.

3: These two programs are separated by 3 all-time wins. The Tigers have 745 all-time win, while the Aggies have 742.

6: This will be the sixth meeting between the Aggies and Tigers. The all-time series record currently belongs to the Aggies at 3-2.

12: K’von Wallace, who wears No. 12 for Clemson, intercepted the two-point conversion attempt in the last meeting between these two programs to give the Tigers the win at Kyle Field.

17: The Clemson Tigers look to extend their win streak to 17 games which would tie the school record, a record that was set between the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The streak ended when Clemson lost to Alabama in the 2016 CFP National Championship. 17 also represents the number of games in a row Clemson has won at Death Valley. The school record is 21 in a row, which was set from 2013-’16 season.

27: Clemson is looking to extend their 16-game streak of scoring 27 or more points in a game. The current 16-game streak is already a school record set by this team.

183: Travis Etienne needs 183 yards to break the school record of rushing yards between two consecutive games. Terrence Flagler holds the current record of 387 yards, which he set in 1986.

478: The Aggies put up a total of 478 yards of offense last week against the Texas State Bobcats. They scored 41 points in the 34-point victory.

.614: These programs carry a similar all-time winning percentage since their football programs were created. The Tigers’ overall winning percentage is .614 which compares closely to the Aggies’ overall winning percentage of .603.

1,542: The Tigers have a lot of attention from the Associated Press rankings as they accumulated 1542 points in the rankings, putting them ahead of Alabama (1,493) by 49 points. Georgia follows Alabama with 1,407 points.

2005: The only time the Aggies have visited Death Valley was during the 2005 season. The Tigers stunned then No. 17 Texas A&M, 25-24, in their only visit to the Valley.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

