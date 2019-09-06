Tour of Champions: 5-star Will Shipley's first half touchdowns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tour of Champions stopped by South Mecklenburg High School Friday night to watch 5-star APB Will Shipley.

Shipley led Weddington to a 35-0 lead at the half with two touchdowns.

Check out Shipley’s first half scores on TCITV:

