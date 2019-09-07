Lawrence, defense ‘upset’ A&M’s plans

There was a lot of talk about Kellen Mond and the Texas A&M offense and the way they put up a lot of yards on Clemson’s defense in this game last year.

That wasn’t an issue on Saturday. The top-ranked Tigers held No. 12 Texas A&M to 289 total yards, while Mond completed just 24 of 41 passes for 236 yards. He rushed for just one yard, was sacked twice, was picked off once and lost a fumble.

While Mond struggled Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence shined. The sophomore completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross in the second quarter, while running for another as Clemson beat the Aggies 24-10 at Death Valley.

The Tigers finished the game with 390 yards.

Ross finished the game with 7 receptions for 94 yards, while Tee Higgins had 4 catches for 70 yards. Running back Travis Etienne accounted for 105 all-purpose yards, including 4 catches for 52 yards. Lyn-J Dixon led the Tigers with 79 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Earlier in the week, several A&M players talked up the game and were confident they would beat the Tigers. Left guard Jared Hocker even guaranteed an upset. However, the only ones upset on Saturday were the Aggies, who did little to end Clemson’s 17-game win streak, the nation’s longest.

It was also Clemson’s 17th straight home win at Death Valley.

Texas A&M (1-1) struck first when Mond led the Aggies on a 16-play, 48-yard drive that took 7:33 off the clock. The Aggies converted on fourth-and-one and third-and-one to keep the drive going. They also converted a third-and-11 play that moved the ball to the Clemson 15.

But the drive stalled there, and Seth Small’s made a 32-yard field goal with 14:18 to play in the half for a 3-0 lead.

Clemson answered Small’s field goal with an 82-yard drive on the ensuing possession, which Lawrence capped it with a touchdown pass to Ross.

The Tigers were faced with a third-and-11 play from the A&M 30 when Lawrence avoided pressure and rolled to his right, and on the run lofted a perfect pass to Ross, who was open behind the Aggies’ secondary for a 30-yard touchdown.

The Ross touchdown gave Clemson a 7-3 lead with 10:52 to play in the second quarter.

The Tigers (2-0) took a 10-3 lead with 4:57 to play in the half when Nolan Turner forced a Mond fumble and James Skalski recovered it at the A&M 38. Clemson moved the ball to the Aggies 12 where the drive bogged down and B.T. Potter came on and made a 29-yard field goal.

Lawrence capped an 89-yard drive at the end of the half when he scored from a yard out on a keeper with 33 seconds to play. The drive was aided by a 15-yard personal foul penalty on A&M and then Lawrence hit Higgins on a 28-yard pass on the next play, as the wide receiver made an acrobatic catch while being sandwiched by two Aggie defenders.

The Lawrence touchdown gave the Tigers a 17-3 lead.

Clemson extended its lead with another long scoring drive in the third quarter. This time Dixon capped the drive with a 4-yard run up the middle with 5:50 to play in the quarter. That scoring drive went 83 yards in seven plays and took 2:32 off the clock.

The drive was keyed by two 14-yard passes from Lawrence to Ross and Etienne. Then Higgins was interfered with on a pass into the end zone that moved the ball to Texas A&M 13. Two plays later, Dixon was in the end zone for a touchdown and a 24-3 lead.

The Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season next Saturday when they travel to Syracuse for a key ACC Atlantic Division game. The Orange lost, 63-20, at Maryland.

