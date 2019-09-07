Lawrence moves Tigers in from of Aggies

Top ranked Clemson jumped in front of No. 12 Texas A&M 7-3 on a 30-yard touchdown strike from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 10:52 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 82 yards in nine play and 3:21 to give the Tigers their first lead of the contest.
The Tigers started to get in a rhythm after Travis Etienne caught a screen pass out of the back field for a 27-yard gain. After a big loss that forced a third and eleven from the Aggie 30, Lawrence scrambled out of a collapsing pocket throwing across his body to find Justyn Ross in the front corner of the end zone to put Clemson up 7-3.
Clemson tuned a forced fumble into points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half when BT Potter kicked a 29-yard field goal to move it in front 10-3. The drive covered 34 yards in 10 plays and (…)
