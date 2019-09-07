Photo Gallery: First half of Texas A&M at Clemson

Check out all the action from the first half as Clemson took a 17-3 lead into the locker room. LINK
Clemson offense clicking on all cylinders
Clemson extended its lead over the Aggies to 24-3 with 5:50 to play in the third quarter on a powerful six-yard touchdown run by sophomore Lyn-J Dixon. The drive spanned 83 yards on eight play in 2:32. The (…)
Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Texas A&M game
Clemson welcomed a large group of top prospects to campus for Saturday’s top-15 matchup with Texas A&M at Death Valley. Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of recruits in attendance for (…)
Lawrence, Clemson defense crushing Aggies at halftime
There was a lot of talk about Kellen Mond and the Texas A&M offense and how they put up a lot of yards on Clemson in last year’s game. That wasn’t an issue in the first half on Saturday. Clemson (…)
Tigers turn fumble into points
Clemson tuned a forced fumble into points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half when BT Potter kicked a 29-yard field goal to move it in front 10-3. The drive covered 34 yards in 10 plays and (…)
Lawrence moves Tigers in front of Aggies
Top ranked Clemson jumped in front of No. 12 Texas A&M 7-3 on a 30-yard touchdown strike from Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross with 10:52 remaining in the first half. The drive covered 82 yards in nine (…)
Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Texas A&M game
The Clemson Insider was on the sidelines before kickoff of Saturday’s game vs. Texas A&M to see the Clemson recruits on hand. We spotted most of the guests we expected in addition to a few (…)
Photo Gallery: Tigers Walk for Texas A&M Game
The Clemson Tigers arrived at the stadium about two hours ahead of kickoff and participated in Tiger Walk as they get set to host No. 12 Texas A&M at Clemson’s Death Valley. Here is all the action from (…)
Clemson lands second 2021 commitment
Clemson picked up a verbal commitment from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins on Saturday. Collins announced his commitment to the Tigers while on campus for the game (…)
Tour of Champions: 5-star Will Shipley Photo Gallery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by South Mecklenburg High School Friday night to watch 5-star APB Will Shipley. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery.
TCI Game Day: Texas A&M at Clemson
It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 1 Clemson battles No. 11 Texas A&M in a game with College Football Playoff implications. Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) (…)