Player of the Game: No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10

Following a subpar performance by his lofty standards in Clemson’s Week 1 win over Georgia Tech, sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence bounced back in Week 2, leading the top-ranked Tigers to a 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday at Death Valley.

While A&M signal-caller Kellen Mond struggled for much of the afternoon against Clemson’s stingy defense, Lawrence was solid and efficient, completing 24 of his 35 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for another touchdown. Lawrence’s biggest mistake came late in the fourth quarter, when he was intercepted by A&M’s Roney Elam, though Lawrence still posted a 136.6 passer rating for the game.

After the Aggies struck first in the second quarter, kicking a field goal to claim a 3-0 advantage, Lawrence proceeded to lead the Tigers on a nine-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross.

Clemson was faced with a third-and-11 play from the A&M 30 when Lawrence avoided pressure, rolled to his left and — on the run — lofted a perfect pass to Ross who was open behind the Aggies’ secondary. The scoring play put the Tigers ahead 7-3 with 10:52 left before halftime.

Later in the second quarter, Lawrence put the finishing touches on a nine-play, 89-yard drive. With the Tigers up by seven points, Lawrence scored on a keeper with 33 second to play before halftime, pushing Clemson’s lead to 17-3 before the break.

Lawrence had a chance for another touchdown strike early in the fourth quarter but just missed freshman wideout Frank Ladson over the middle. It wasn’t a perfect game for Clemson’s quarterback, but still a nice bounce-back performance for him in a big-time win.

