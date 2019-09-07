TCI Game Day - Texas A&M

CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 1 Clemson battles No. 11 Texas A&M in a game with College Football Playoff implications.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.



Television: ABC

Announcers: Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, Sean McDonough

2019 Record: Clemson 1-0, Texas A&M 1-0

ACC Record: Clemson 1-0

Series History: Clemson trails 2-3

Last Meeting: Clemson won 28-26 in 2018

CLEMSON TO HOST TEXAS A&M FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NONCONFERENCE SHOWDOWN

Consensus No. 1 Clemson will host No. 12/11 Texas A&M in one of the season’s most-anticipated nonconference matchups on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson is scheduled for 3:30

p.m. ET.

Clemson opened the season with a 52-14 win against Georgia Tech, pushing its current winning streak to 16 games. This week, Clemson will attempt to tie the school record of 17 consecutive victories, set in 2014-15. Clemson’s win last week was the school’s 70th ACC regular season win under Head Coach Dabo Swinney. At 70-16 in such games, Swinney pushed his career

winning percentage in ACC regular season games to .814, moving past College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden (.813) for the top percentage in conference history (minimum three seasons). Swinney entered the year already ranked atop league history in winning percentage in all games (including non-conference and postseason play), a mark he pushed to .796 last week.

The winningest coach in ACC history by percentage turns his attention this week to another conference against which he’s enjoyed immense success in recent years. Swinney’s squads have won eight of their last nine meetings against SEC competition since the start of the 2016 season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson and Texas A&M meeting for the sixth time in program history.

– Clemson attempting to even its all-time series record against Texas A&M at 3-3. Texas A&M won the first three games in the all-time series (1973, 1974

and 2004), while Clemson earned victories in 2005 and 2018.

– Clemson attempting to earn its second all-time home win against Texas A&M.

– Clemson attempting to win its 17th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season. It would tie Clemson’s all-time longest winning streak, matching a 17-game streak across the final three games of the 2014 season and the first 14 games in 2015.

– Clemson attempting to win a 12th consecutive game by 20 or more points, which would extend its school record in the category and tie 2018 Alabama

for the longest such streak by any team in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

– Clemson attempting to win a sixth straight home game against SEC competition (def. Georgia in 2014, South Carolina in 2014 and 2016, Auburn in 2017, and South Carolina again in 2018). The current fivegame home winning streak against SEC foes is already the longest in school history.

CLEMSON VS. SEC OPPONENTS

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference. While the Tigers are 16-9 against SEC foes under the guidance of Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s success against

the SEC has been particularly pronounced as of late, as the Tigers are 10-3 against the conference in the College Football Playoff era, including an 8-1 mark in regular season play during that time frame.

Clemson has won eight of its last nine against the SEC, including two in 2017 and three in both 2016 2018, tied for the most wins against SEC competition in a single season in school history.

CLEMSON-TEXAS A&M PARALLELS

Despite residing in different conferences, different states and different time zones, the historical similarities and parallels between Clemson University

and Texas A&M University are striking.

Both institutions are land-grant universities, initially founded with primary focuses in the fields of agriculture, engineering and science. Clemson was founded as the Clemson Agricultural College of South Carolina in 1889

only 13 years after classes began at the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas in 1876.

Both schools are also famed for their military heritage. Clemson was an all-military school until 1955, while Corps of Cadets participation at Texas

A&M was mandatory until 1965. Outside of the United States Military Academy at West Point, no schools in the country supplied more officers to the United States Army during World War II than Texas A&M and Clemson.

On the field, Clemson and Texas A&M are both known for their strong football traditions. To wit, Clemson boasts 745 all-time wins; Texas A&M enters Saturday with 742. The Tigers hold a higher all-time winning

percentage, .614 to .603.

SWINNEY VS. FISHER

Saturday’s contest will be the 10th all-time meeting between teams led by Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher in head coaching capacities. Swinney presently holds a 5-4 lead in the all-time series between the two coaches,

including a 4-4 record against Fisher with Florida State and a 1-0 record against Fisher with Texas A&M.

Today marks the ninth consecutive time Swinney enters a game against Fisher with a Top-25 squad. Of note today:

• During Fisher’s head coaching tenure at Florida State from 2010-17, the winner of the Clemson vs. Florida State game won the ACC Atlantic Division title every year. The same can be said for the ACC Championship from 2011-17.

• Swinney (.796) ranks second in career winning percentage in the nation among active coaches with at least 10 years of experience. Fisher is fourth (.775).

• Swinney and Fisher represent two of only five active head coaches to guide a team to an FBS national championship.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 42, Texas A&M 17

Will – Clemson 49, Texas A&M 35

