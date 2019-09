Clemson tuned a forced fumble into points with just under five minutes remaining in the first half when BT Potter kicked a 29-yard field goal to move it in front 10-3. The drive covered 34 yards in 10 plays and 3:57.

The Tigers drove the ball into the Aggie red zone at the Texas A&M 15 but a questionable intentional grounding call moved them back and forced Clemson into a kicking situation.