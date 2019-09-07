Wallace, Clemson defense flex in win over Aggies

Top-ranked Clemson showed up ready to play against the No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday in Memorial Stadium after hearing guarantees from Texas A&M players confident in their ability to cause an upset.

The Tigers dominated Texas A&M winning 24-10 and keeping Kellen Mond and company out of the end zone until a desperation drive culminating in a trick play with six seconds remaining in the contest.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) held strong limiting the Aggies (1-1) to less than 300 yards total offense and a measly 53 yards rushing in the contest.

Each week the Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed with outstanding individual performances.

K’Von Wallace

Senior K’Von Wallace felt he left something on the field last year in College Station, Texas. But Saturday he more than made up for a few dropped interceptions and blown coverages in 2018.

Wallace’s presence was felt all over the field and he finished the game with six tackles, a sack, a tackle-for-loss and a quarterback hurry. He also went a long way in establishing himself as one of the nation’s most versatile corners.

Justyn Ross

Sophomore wide receiver Justyn Ross established himself as quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s primary target against the Aggies and was targeted 14 times. He led all receivers in yards and catches with seven receptions for 94 yards and a 30-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Nolan Turner

Junior Nolan Turner took a pretty nasty stiff arm to the face mask from Aggie wide receiver Quartney Davis but more than made up for it with his presence at safety.

He finished with just three tackles on the afternoon but consistently stuck his nose where the ball was and caused a earned a pair of pass break ups.

Travis Etienne

Etienne may not have finished with 205 yards and 17.1 yards per carry like his performance against Georgia Tech last week, but he showed significant improvement in his ability to come out of the backfield and make plays.

He caught four passes for 52 yards with a long of 27 yards on a swing pass. This added another dimension to Clemson’s offensive attack with a legitimate threat for a check down to Etienne. He finished the game with 105 all-purpose yards and led the Tigers in that category.

Lyn-J Dixon

Sophomore Lyn-J Dixon gave the Tigers a solid one-two punch at running back with a substantial chunk of rushing yards in the second half. Dixon led the way in rushing for the Tigers with eleven carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

