By the Numbers: No. 1 Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Top-ranked Clemson dominated No. 12 Texas A&M in Saturday’s 24-10 win at Death Valley.

The Tigers held the Aggies to 53 rushing yards and 289 total yards, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 268 yards and a touchdown in leading the offense.

There were a lot of new marks established on Saturday. Here are some of the best numbers to come out of Saturday’s win for Clemson.

5: Clemson finished plus-one in the turnover margin and has been positive in the turnover margin in five straight games, dating back to last season, for the first time since the first five games of the 2013 season.

9: Clemson improved to 9-1 against SEC competition since 2016. Clemson won its ninth straight regular season game against SEC competition. Clemson’s last regular season loss to an SEC team came against Georgia in 2014.

11: The 14-point win snapped Clemson’s streak of consecutive victories by 20 or more points at 11, one shy of 2018 Alabama for the longest such streak by any team in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

17: Clemson won its 17th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, tying Clemson’s all-time longest winning streak by matching a 17-game streak across the final three games of the 2014 season and the first 14 games in 2015. The 2018-19 Tigers’ 17 consecutive wins are tied with the 2014-15 Tigers and the 1999-2000 Florida State Seminoles for the second-longest streak in ACC history. The longest winning streak in ACC history is 29, set by Florida State from 2012-14.

18: Clemson held Texas A&M to 1.96 yards per carry on 27 carries, the lowest yards-per-carry average allowed by Clemson since holding Boston College to 0.3 yards per carry on Nov. 10, 2018. It’s the 18th time since 2014 Clemson has held an opponent to 2.0 or fewer yards per carry, second-most in the country. Clemson is 17-1 in those contests.

20: The Tigers held Texas A&M to under 100 total yards in the first half (92), marking the first time in the last 20 games the Aggies have failed to gain at least 100 yards in the opening half. The last time the Aggies were held under 100 total yards was Oct. 28, 2017 against Mississippi State (33) in a 35-14 loss.

32: Trevor Lawrence’s touchdown pass to Justyn Ross was Lawrence’s 32nd career touchdown pass, tying him with Kyle Parker (32 from 2009-10) for seventh in school history.

38-1: Clemson won its 17th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The 17-game streak is the second-longest home winning streak in Clemson history, trailing only a 21-game Memorial Stadium winning streak from 2013-16. Clemson has now won 38 of its last 39 games at home.

62: Clemson No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Poll marks the 62nd consecutive poll in which Clemson has appeared in the top 10 of the rankings. The Tigers are now tied for the ninth longest such streak in AP Poll history.

94: At 94 degrees, the temperature at kickoff was the third-hottest in Clemson history and the second hottest at Death Valley, trailing only a 95-degree game against Troy on Sept. 3, 2011. Two of the three hottest games in Clemson history have been against Texas A&M, including a 95-degree game at Kyle Field on Sept. 18, 2004. (Note: The temperature was 96 degrees at the start of the ABC broadcast prior to kickoff.)

166: Wide receiver Amari Rodgers made his season debut in the first quarter, 166 days after suffering an ACL injury during spring practice on March 25.

—Clemson Athletic Communication contributed to this story