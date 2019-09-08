Lawrence: "I feel good. It was a great win"

Football

Trevor Lawrence felt good after the Tigers whipped Texas A&M Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.  Lawrence said it was a “great win” over a good team.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Lawrence after the game.  Watch his comments on TCITV:

 

