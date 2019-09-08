Lawrence, Tigers left no doubt this year

Clemson’s goal on Saturday against Texas A&M was simple … leave no doubt.

The top-ranked Tigers did just that as they dominated No. 12 Texas A&M, 24-10, at Clemson’s Death Valley. The game was not even that close. With the game already in hand, the Aggies scored on a Jalen Wydermyer 2-yard pass from quarterback Kellen Mond with 6 seconds to play.

“Last year, we kind of left some doubt and a lot of people said we were lucky that we came out with a win, so we wanted to leave no doubt this year and I think we did that,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

Lawrence did his part to make sure there was no doubt. The sophomore bounced back from a subpar throwing performance against Georgia Tech in Week 1, to throw for 268 yards and a touchdown while completing 24 of 35 passes.

“I think my decisions were good for the most part today. I underthrew a few balls there at the end, so I wish I had those back. But I feel decision-wise I played well,” he said.

The Clemson quarterback played similar to the way he did at the end of last season when he diced up Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoff. His 30-yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross in the second quarter, which gave the Tigers the lead for good, was a throw only a few quarterbacks can make.

As he avoided pressure and rolled to his left and a third-and-11 play, Lawrence, on the run, found Ross open behind the secondary for a 30-yard touchdown strike.

“Lawrence played the quarterback position extremely well today,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He was gutsy, tough and showed a lot of great heart and leadership.”

For Lawrence, it was a good day, but not a perfect day. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback thought he did well, but there were still some things he could do better. He underthrew an open Ross on the Tigers’ next to last possession, which ended up being picked off by A&M’s Roney Elam.

“I underthrew Tee (Higgins) for sure, the one in the end zone to Tee and that last play of our last drive that I was in,” he said. “I had Justyn wide open and I underthrew it and the DB turned around and caught it. I wish I had those back, but it was a good day.”

It was a good day indeed. It was a day in which Lawrence and the Tigers left no doubt.

