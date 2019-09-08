Mond: "They threw a lot of stuff at us"

The Clemson Insider caught up with Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond after the Aggies fell to the Tigers.

Mond said they thought there were prepared heading into the game, but that the Tigers “threw a lot of stuff at us”.

Watch Mond’s postgame presser on TCITV:

