Turner proves his worth in secondary

Once again, Nolan Turner showed he belonged on the field.

Top-ranked Clemson continued its winning ways knocking off No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10 in controlling fashion Saturday night in Memorial Stadium. The victory came due in large part to the Tigers’ ability to confuse Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond with various schemes including a dime look with an extra safety.

Turner, the junior safety, took a hard still arm to the face mask from Aggie wide receiver Quartney Davis early in the game. But proved himself of value with outstanding pass coverage throughout the game and forced a fumble on the following drive.

Turner shook his head when asked about the stiff arm but perked up in reference to bouncing back to force the fumble.

“It was pretty pitiful, but I play one play at a time. I lost that one but I put it behind me and played the game,” Turner told the media following the game. “(The fumble) was a big momentum changer to force the fumble and set our offense up.”

Turner made his presence known in the Tiger secondary against a formidable group of Texas A&M wide receivers. He finished with just three tackles on the afternoon but consistently stuck his nose where the ball was, caused a fumble and a earned a pair of pass break ups.

Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 and plagued the Clemson secondary. But Saturday was a different story and the Tigers limited the junior to 236 yards, one touchdown and an interception and he completed 24-of-42 passes.

Tuner and the Clemson secondary recognized the challenges presented by Mond and executed the game plan to limit his impact on the game.

“It was a big challenge for us after letting them get away in the fourth quarter and giving up some big plays,” Turner said. “This year we came in focused and did our job pretty well.”

Turner has continued earning his stripes and looks to carry his momentum forward to next week’s game at Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

