Week Two Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After whipping Texas A&M the Clemson Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest rankings. Syracuse, who the Tigers play this week, falls out of the poll after losing big at Maryland.
|1
|Clemson
|2-0
|1572
|60
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|2-0
|1513
|3
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1415
|0
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1362
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Louisiana State
|2-0
|1314
|0
|6
|1
|5/6
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1309
|0
|5
|-1
|5/6
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1118
|0
|8
|1
|7/9
|8
|Florida
|2-0
|1064
|0
|10
|2
|8/10
|9
|Auburn
|2-0
|993
|0
|13
|4
|9/16
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|945
|0
|7
|-3
|7/10
|11
|Penn State
|2-0
|868
|0
|14
|3
|11/14
|12
|Utah
|2-0
|839
|0
|15
|3
|12/15
|13
|Texas
|1-1
|823
|0
|9
|-4
|9/13
|14
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|739
|0
|16
|2
|14/17
|15
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|668
|0
|11
|-4
|11/15
|16
|Central Florida
|2-0
|584
|0
|17
|1
|16/17
|17
|Oregon
|1-1
|568
|0
|18
|1
|13/18
|18
|Iowa
|2-0
|496
|0
|19
|1
|18/19
|19
|Michigan State
|2-0
|446
|0
|20
|1
|19/20
|20
|Washington State
|1-0
|418
|0
|21
|1
|20/21
|21
|Washington
|1-1
|314
|0
|12
|-9
|12/21
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|214
|0
|24
|2
|22/NR
|23
|Mississippi State
|2-0
|134
|0
|NR
|3
|23/NR
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|120
|0
|NR
|13
|24/NR
|25
|Maryland
|2-0
|109
|0
|0
|—
|25/25
