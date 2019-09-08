Week Two Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After whipping Texas A&M the Clemson Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest rankings. Syracuse, who the Tigers play this week, falls out of the poll after losing big at Maryland.

1 Clemson 2-0 1572 60 1 1/1
2 Alabama 2-0 1513 3 2 2/2
3 Georgia 2-0 1415 0 3 3/3
4 Oklahoma 2-0 1362 0 4 4/4
5 Louisiana State 2-0 1314 0 6 1 5/6
6 Ohio State 2-0 1309 0 5 -1 5/6
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1118 0 8 1 7/9
8 Florida 2-0 1064 0 10 2 8/10
9 Auburn 2-0 993 0 13 4 9/16
10 Michigan 2-0 945 0 7 -3 7/10
11 Penn State 2-0 868 0 14 3 11/14
12 Utah 2-0 839 0 15 3 12/15
13 Texas 1-1 823 0 9 -4 9/13
14 Wisconsin 1-0 739 0 16 2 14/17
15 Texas A&M 1-1 668 0 11 -4 11/15
16 Central Florida 2-0 584 0 17 1 16/17
17 Oregon 1-1 568 0 18 1 13/18
18 Iowa 2-0 496 0 19 1 18/19
19 Michigan State 2-0 446 0 20 1 19/20
20 Washington State 1-0 418 0 21 1 20/21
21 Washington 1-1 314 0 12 -9 12/21
22 Boise State 2-0 214 0 24 2 22/NR
23 Mississippi State 2-0 134 0 NR 3 23/NR
24 Southern California 2-0 120 0 NR 13 24/NR
25 Maryland 2-0 109 0 0 25/25

