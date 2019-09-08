Week Two Amway Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After whipping Texas A&M the Clemson Tigers remain No. 1 in the latest rankings. Syracuse, who the Tigers play this week, falls out of the poll after losing big at Maryland.

1 Clemson 2-0 1572 60 1 — 1/1 2 Alabama 2-0 1513 3 2 — 2/2 3 Georgia 2-0 1415 0 3 — 3/3 4 Oklahoma 2-0 1362 0 4 — 4/4 5 Louisiana State 2-0 1314 0 6 1 5/6 6 Ohio State 2-0 1309 0 5 -1 5/6 7 Notre Dame 1-0 1118 0 8 1 7/9 8 Florida 2-0 1064 0 10 2 8/10 9 Auburn 2-0 993 0 13 4 9/16 10 Michigan 2-0 945 0 7 -3 7/10 11 Penn State 2-0 868 0 14 3 11/14 12 Utah 2-0 839 0 15 3 12/15 13 Texas 1-1 823 0 9 -4 9/13 14 Wisconsin 1-0 739 0 16 2 14/17 15 Texas A&M 1-1 668 0 11 -4 11/15 16 Central Florida 2-0 584 0 17 1 16/17 17 Oregon 1-1 568 0 18 1 13/18 18 Iowa 2-0 496 0 19 1 18/19 19 Michigan State 2-0 446 0 20 1 19/20 20 Washington State 1-0 418 0 21 1 20/21 21 Washington 1-1 314 0 12 -9 12/21 22 Boise State 2-0 214 0 24 2 22/NR 23 Mississippi State 2-0 134 0 NR 3 23/NR 24 Southern California 2-0 120 0 NR 13 24/NR 25 Maryland 2-0 109 0 0 — 25/25

