What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins' Huge Opening Game

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Sammy Watkins had the best game of his NFL career Sunday when he caught 9 balls for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watkins on Twitter.
.@sammywatkins had himself a day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p2MJBpMzRn
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2019
Have you heard… THE @CHIEFS ARE BACK!@PatrickMahomes to @SammyWatkins for the 68-yard TD! #KCvsJAX
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/MHCOv666ah
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
THAT WAS QUICK.
Mahomes to Sammy Watkins gets the 2019 season started 🔥
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/YFb0LM4z6S
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019
Sammy Watkins has 31 fantasy points in the 1st qtr and he's on my bench pic.twitter.com/cco2vS0DzF
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 8, 2019
.@sammywatkins has a message for #ChiefsKingdom#TeamBose pic.twitter.com/qaBSnBQ1lL
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2019
.@SammyWatkins has three TDs!!! 🔥🔥 #KCvsJAX
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/o170Cu80VH
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
Bold strategy to not cover Sammy Watkins at all pic.twitter.com/y2EC57EGF4
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019
Nine receptions
198 yards
THREE TDs
Go off, Sammy Watkins pic.twitter.com/yisoIO3S0N
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019
Sammy Watkins with the hat trick!
3 TDs on the day, and 198 Rec Yards 😮😮
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/FdrGrXROId
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019
If the Chiefs have the Clemson version of Sammy Watkins all year, they’ll score 35 points every week this season.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) September 8, 2019
Sammy Watkins' Entire 2018 Season: 3 TD
Sammy Watkins Today: 3 TD pic.twitter.com/xt8JpHVr9s
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 8, 2019
This is the Sammy Watkins we were talking about all offseason.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 8, 2019
Sammy Watkins just broke his career-high mark for receiving yards in a single game (173)… in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/vLbJZ0ThEW
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 8, 2019
