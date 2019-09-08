What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins' Huge Opening Game

Sammy Watkins had the best game of his NFL career Sunday when he caught 9 balls for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watkins on Twitter.

THAT WAS QUICK. Mahomes to Sammy Watkins gets the 2019 season started 🔥 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/YFb0LM4z6S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2019

Sammy Watkins has 31 fantasy points in the 1st qtr and he's on my bench pic.twitter.com/cco2vS0DzF — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 8, 2019

Bold strategy to not cover Sammy Watkins at all pic.twitter.com/y2EC57EGF4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Nine receptions

198 yards

THREE TDs Go off, Sammy Watkins pic.twitter.com/yisoIO3S0N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Sammy Watkins with the hat trick! 3 TDs on the day, and 198 Rec Yards 😮😮 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/FdrGrXROId — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019

If the Chiefs have the Clemson version of Sammy Watkins all year, they’ll score 35 points every week this season. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 8, 2019

Sammy Watkins' Entire 2018 Season: 3 TD Sammy Watkins Today: 3 TD pic.twitter.com/xt8JpHVr9s — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 8, 2019

This is the Sammy Watkins we were talking about all offseason. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) September 8, 2019