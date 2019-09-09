'Baby Dex' having lots of fun

'Baby Dex' having lots of fun

Football

'Baby Dex' having lots of fun

By 57 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson freshman Tyler Davis didn’t like the name ‘Baby Dex’ at first and doesn’t think the two look alike, but he is glad to take guidance from Dexter Lawrence.

Davis spoke with the media Monday before practice.  Watch his interview on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at the talent that is coming to Clemson in the year 2020. Each week, we will highlight a commit as our “Commit Performance of the Week” and break down the player’s stats (…)

reply
9hr

Do you want to know something Clemson’s opponents need to worry about? The Tigers have won their first two games in commanding fashion, and still have not played their best. In fact, head coach (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home