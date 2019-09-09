Few teams stay as hungry as Clemson

A lot of the college football experts think Clemson has played its toughest game of the season and that the top-ranked Tigers should steamroll their competition the from here on out.

The defending national champions did look good in dominating then No. 12 Texas A&M this past Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers were in control of the game from the second quarter on and the Aggies were never a serious threat to knockoff the Tigers.

Clemson’s win was so impressive in beating the Aggies, it garnered three more first place votes in the Coaches Poll this week and two more in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.

The Tigers (2-0) now have a schedule, which from the outside, looks like a cake walk. There are currently no ranked opponents on Clemson’s schedule the rest of the way, and it seems like the toughest game remaining might be at North Carolina on Sept. 28, the surprise team in the ACC’s Coastal Division through the first two weeks.

A lot of people thought it might be this Saturday’s game at Syracuse. However, the Orange was humbled at Maryland this past Saturday, as they got drilled by 43 points. As of Monday afternoon, Clemson is a 27.5-point favorite at Syracuse.

How do the Tigers try to stay hungry when they’re going to be a 3 or 4 touchdown favorite in most games?

“The difficult part is to make sure we stay consistent and remind them every single day,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “I think the culture and the environment here, within the structure of the program and the way Coach (Dabo) Swinney operates, we are constantly given visional and reminders of just how easy it can go, as he would say, ‘from the penthouse to the outhouse.’”

Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff does not have to go too far to show their players some examples of what happens if they don’t take their opponents serious.

Syracuse is the last ACC team to beat Clemson and it’s the last regular season game it has lost since 2017. The Tigers have won its last 14 games against ACC competition, including the conference championship game. They have won 19 regular season game in a row and 17-consecutive overall.

By the way, Clemson has won 31 straight games on Saturdays.

“I think the biggest thing for us is we are using those opportunities and we don’t look the other way,” Elliott said. “One of the hardest things in life, that I have learned, his how to handle success. So, I think the biggest thing is that windshield mentality we have. So, when we come in today, we are going to put (the A&M) game to bed and we are moving on to the next one. We know the season starts tomorrow and we are trying to go to 1-0.

“I think Coach helps by creating that environment and then as coaches it is our job to make sure every single day we point out and make sure we don’t get caught or too busy that you don’t overlook those opportunities to express to these young men where they need to stay humble.”

The Orange (1-1) is also the last team to have a lead on the Tigers in the fourth quarter. Clemson has won each of its last 12 games by 14 or more points and has not trailed in the second half of a game since Syracuse had a 23-13 lead in the early moments of the fourth quarter back in Week 5 of 2018.

Clemson rallied to win the game with two Travis Etienne touchdowns in the fourth quarter and a gutsy throw from backup quarterback Chase Brice, who came into the game late in the second quarter after starter Trevor Lawrence was knocked out.

“I think that starts with Coach Swinney. He does a really good job keeping everyone grounded,” Lawrence said. “He is right. He says, ‘we are going to get everyone’s best every week. They circle Clemson (on the schedule) when they play us.’ So, we know every week we are getting everyone’s best. So, that is one thing that keeps you grounded and makes you want to prepare every week because you know you are getting their best and also, Coach Swinney says we have not earned anything. We have played two games. We are supposedly the number one team, but we have played two games and there are a whole lot of other good teams still trying to prove that every week.”

Elliott says the key to the Tigers’ success from week-to-week and why they have been able to win so many games is due to their veteran leadership.

“You always rely on your experience,” he said. “We tell the older guys, ‘you know what it takes, but these young ones they don’t. So, it is your responsibility, in conjunction with the coaches, to make sure they understand what it takes.’

“Then it is our job as coaches that we maintain our windshield mentality and our tunnel vision to be able to point out opportunities for our older guys to express to them that is an opportunity where you can get better. There is going to be, and even though we felt like we had control of the (A&M) game, there is going to be a lot to coach off because we left several plays out there. As coaches, it is our job to make sure we point out those opportunities and we don’t overlook those opportunities because we were able to win the game. I think that is how you stay humble.”

