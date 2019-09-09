What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including the latest edition of The Insider Report, Swinney puts an end to any discussion of other uniforms and has Jake Bentley played his last game at South Carolina.

Also Swinney talks about how the Tigers did their talking on the field and Mark Packer on why Tavien Feaster is now wearing a Gamecock uniform.

Trending on TCI:

Swinney on uniform combinations: Not while I am the head coach

Swinney: We did our talking on the field

What have you been most surprised by…

The Insider Report

Denzel Johnson injury update

Is Jake Bentley done at South Carolina?

Mark Packer on the reason Tavien Feaster is wearing a Gamecock jersey

